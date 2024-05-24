7 killed, over 20 injured after bus-truck collision on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway

The bus was carrying approximately 30 people from Uttar Pradesh to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they added.

At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured after the minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Haryana’s Ambala in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred near Mohra village, which is close to Ambala Cantt.

