    7 killed, over 20 injured after bus-truck collision on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway

    The bus was carrying approximately 30 people from Uttar Pradesh to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they added.
     

    Major Bus Accident On Ambala-Delhi-Jammu Highway many killed and injured check updates gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured after the minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Haryana’s Ambala in the early hours of Friday.

    The accident occurred near Mohra village, which is close to Ambala Cantt.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
