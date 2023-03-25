Maintain optimal testing, mock drill on April 10, 11: Centre's advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases

The Centre on Saturday issued a fresh advisory to states and Union Territories on maintaining optimum testing for COVID-19 as the country sees spikes in the number of cases. The government has also planned to hold a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 to check the COVID readiness of all hospitals across the country.

In response to an increase in coronavirus infections recorded around the nation, the Health Ministry on Saturday announced a new set of guidelines. The government also flagged the insufficient Covid-19 testing in some states.

"Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 testing has decreased in various areas, and the present testing levels are insufficient when compared to the threshold set by the WHO, which is 140 tests per million. Testing at the district and block levels varies as well, with some states relying mainly on the less accurate quick antigen tests," according to the notification to the states and UTs.

The health ministry issued an advisory, stressing the need of maintaining optimal COVID-19 testing, evenly dispersed across the states (with appropriate adjustments to meet the appearance of new clusters of Covid cases). The instruction stated that it was "especially important to identify any emerging hotspots and take preventive measures to curb virus transmission."

The Union Health Ministry also requested that the states assess their state's hospital preparation, including the availability of pharmaceuticals, beds, especially intensive care unit beds, medical equipment, medical oxygen, human resource capacity building according on current norms, and immunisation rates.

The directive said that health institutions (both public and private) from all districts are expected to participate in a countrywide mock drill scheduled for April 10 and 11. The states will be informed of the specifics of the simulated drill during a virtual conference set for March 27.

According to the government directive, coronavirus and influenza have a number of characteristics in common, including a high risk population, a route of transmission, and clinical signs and symptoms. The government issued an advisory aimed at raising community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene. These include:

Avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated areas, especially for elderly and co-morbid people

Physicians, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals, as well as patients and their companions, are required to wear masks within healthcare institutions.

Wearing of masks in crowded and closed settings

Using a handkerchief or tissue to cover nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing

Maintaining hand hygiene and frequently washing of hands

