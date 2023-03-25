Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Conman' Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    Hitesh Pandya, additional public relations officer (PRO) in the CMO, resigned from his post on Friday over the controversy surrounding his son Amit Pandya for his connection with arrested conman Kiran Patel

    Conman Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    A senior official in the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has resigned after his son's name cropped up in connection with a case involving alleged conman Kiran Patel, who was arrested for allegedly posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), government sources said.

    Hitesh Pandya, additional public relations officer (PRO) in the CMO, resigned from his post on Friday over the controversy surrounding his son Amit Pandya for his connection with arrested conman Kiran Patel, they said.

    Also Read: Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Pandya, who was associated with the CMO for around two decades, tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday evening, the sources said. 

    Patel, a resident of the city's Ghodasar, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 3 from a five-star hotel in Srinagar after authorities grew suspicious about his activities.

    Pandya's son and one Jay Sitapara were reportedly accompanying Patel when he was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The duo were initially let go and later summoned by the police for questioning.

    This comes even as the Ahmedabad police registered a fresh first information report (FIR) against Patel on cheating and criminal conspiracy charges for trying to usurp a senior citizen's bungalow here with his wife Malini Patel also named as an accused.

    As per the complaint, Patel contacted the owner of a bungalow in a posh locality of Ahmedabad and claimed to be a real estate agent and took Rs 35 lakh from him for its renovation and took its possession by putting up their name plate outside it. The couple left the place after the owner returned. However, the owner later learnt through a court notice that Patel had filed a civil suit claiming ownership of the property.

    Also Read: Meet Ibrahim Baghola, the 'Waterman of Mewat'

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    Meet Ibrahim Baghola, the 'Waterman of Mewat'

    Meet Ibrahim Baghola, the 'Waterman of Mewat'

    Column Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Bangladesh's new submarine base, built with Chinese help, should alarm India

    Ahead of Karnataka election 2023, BJP govt scraps 4 percent reservation for Muslims

    Ahead of Karnataka election, BJP govt scraps 4 per cent reservation for Muslims

    Recent Stories

    Is Selena Gomez allegedly dating Zayn Malik? Pop sensations 'making out' at NYC dinner date fuels rumors vma

    Is Selena Gomez allegedly dating Zayn Malik? Pop sensations 'making out' at NYC dinner date fuels rumors

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame gcw

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making? vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon