Amritpal Singh dons jacket, sunglasses in latest videos; ditches traditional clothes

Amritpal is caught on camera walking down a street, talking on the phone. He was spotted wearing a brown jacket and matching trousers. He topped off his look with a pair of sunglasses. The footage reportedly dates back to March 20.

According to reports, the video was shot on March 20 in Patiala, Punjab. According to reports, Amritpal first escaped Jalandhar and sought refuge in Ludhiana before he was discovered in Patiala five days ago. From then, Amritpal is supposed to have escaped to Ludhiana.

There are rumours that Amritpal Singh has arrived in Delhi and the Delhi Police were placed on high alert on Saturday. Additionally, sources claimed that a video existed showing him at the ISBT station in Delhi.

Amritpal Singh was the target of a crackdown by the Punjab Police last week, and he has since fled. The fugitive is being sought for, according to Punjab Police. He is charged with attempted murder, impeding law enforcement, and causing discord.

The Punjab Police are receiving assistance from other states in their search for Amritpal Singh. North Indian police officers have been informed.

Actor and activist Deep Sidhu founded the extremist group "Waris Punjab De," whose leader is Amritpal Singh. Deep Sidhu passed away in an accident last year. Singh gained notoriety lately after he and his supporters, who were armed with swords and weapons, assaulted a police station last month.

