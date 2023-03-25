Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket, sunglasses in latest videos; ditches traditional clothes

    Amritpal is caught on camera walking down a street, talking on the phone. He was spotted wearing a brown jacket and matching trousers. He topped off his look with a pair of sunglasses. The footage reportedly dates back to March 20.
     

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket sunglasses in latest videos ditches traditional clothes gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Videos of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh have circulated after the Punjab Police began a manhunt for him. In the latest video, Amritpal could be seen donning a jacket and pants, that has gone popular on social media, abandoning his customary garb.

    Amritpal is seen on camera conversing on the phone while strolling along a street in CCTV footage. He was seen sporting a brown blazer and pants that matched. He completed his appearance with a set of sunglasses.

    According to reports, the video was shot on March 20 in Patiala, Punjab. According to reports, Amritpal first escaped Jalandhar and sought refuge in Ludhiana before he was discovered in Patiala five days ago. From then, Amritpal is supposed to have escaped to Ludhiana.

    Also Read | Pro-Khalistan Preacher Amritpal Singh seen on cart with bike in new photo; wife, mother questioned

    There are rumours that Amritpal Singh has arrived in Delhi and the Delhi Police were placed on high alert on Saturday. Additionally, sources claimed that a video existed showing him at the ISBT station in Delhi.

    Amritpal Singh was the target of a crackdown by the Punjab Police last week, and he has since fled. The fugitive is being sought for, according to Punjab Police. He is charged with attempted murder, impeding law enforcement, and causing discord.

    The Punjab Police are receiving assistance from other states in their search for Amritpal Singh. North Indian police officers have been informed.

    Actor and activist Deep Sidhu founded the extremist group "Waris Punjab De," whose leader is Amritpal Singh. Deep Sidhu passed away in an accident last year. Singh gained notoriety lately after he and his supporters, who were armed with swords and weapons, assaulted a police station last month.

    Also Read | Amritpal Singh manhunt: Changed clothes at gurudwara, Brezza car recovered

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi addresses media after disqualification live updates gcw

    ‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

    Conman Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    'Conman' Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all three Services of Indian Armed Forces

    Meet Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the officer with rare distinction of serving in all 3 Services

    Meet Ibrahim Baghola, the 'Waterman of Mewat'

    Meet Ibrahim Baghola, the 'Waterman of Mewat'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis - No Indian fast-bowling firepower remains a concern-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis - No Indian fast-bowling firepower remains a concern

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30 Will it cost less than Rs 10000 here is what we know gcw

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30? Will it cost less than Rs 10,000?

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models Report gcw

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models: Report

    Sunil Gavaskar gives sensational reaction to MS Dhoni emotional throwback video on CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL return-ayh

    Sunil Gavaskar gives sensational reaction to MS Dhoni's emotional throwback video on CSK's IPL return

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon