‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed the media for the first time after disqualification, where he attacked the BJP-led Central government for ‘targeting’ him for questioning the alleged relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. He said, "I had asked only one question on Adani… I will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India."

Addressing the media after disqualification from the Parliament, Congress leader on Saturday said that he will keep asking questions on Adani issue and they cannot scare him by disqualification or putting him in jail. He said democracy is under attack in India and we are seeing examples of it every day.

"I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he asserted

He said he had asked only one question on Adani and will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India.

Elaborating further, Gandhi said that this is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? "I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences," he added.

The Congress leader said he only speaks the truth, it is his work and will keep doing it even if he gets disqualified or get arrested. He said, "This country has given me everything and that is why I do this."

Taking a dig at PM Modi, he said that the Prime Minister is scared of his next speech on Adani, and he has seen it in his eyes. He said, "That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification."

Concluding the press conference, the leader said, "Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country." He said that his job is to defend the democratic nature of the country which means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country and telling people the truth.

