A political controversy has ignited in Bhabanipur after TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remarks on the Gujarati community's role in the freedom struggle. The TMC has distanced itself, and local leaders have issued an apology to the community.

A political row has erupted in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency after remarks by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on the Gujarati community drew sharp reactions, with the Trinamool Congress distancing itself from the statement and local leaders issuing an apology. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the seat as a TMC candidate.

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The Controversial Statement

The controversy stems from a statement made by Moitra during a press conference, where she said, "Bengalis are a very proud race. We led the war for independence against the British. Who were the Gujaratis?... 68% of the names of the people who were killed and incarcerated in Kala Pani were Bengalis, followed by Punjabis. Can you name me one Gujarati who was there, apart from your big hero, Veer Savarkar, who only wanted to sit and write apology letters? Please let us know..."

Backlash and Apology in Bhabanipur

Her remarks drew sharp reactions, particularly in Bhabanipur, a cosmopolitan constituency where Gujarati voters account for over 30 per cent of the electorate and are considered politically significant. Wall writings in the Gujarati language have appeared across Bhabanipur, showing support for TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee. These initiatives are part of the party's effort to connect with the Gujarati-speaking community in the constituency

Speaking to ANI, local TMC councillor Asim Bose apologised to the community and clarified the party's stand. "On behalf of Mamata Banerjee and as a local representative, I apologise to the Gujarati community. They are equal to us, and we respect their contribution to the nation. The MP's remark was not justified, and it does not reflect the party's views," he said. On outreach efforts, Bose added, "In a political contest, we do not consider any opponent weak. Our focus is on how we can serve people better. We work for the public 365 days a year, and it is important that we connect with people in their own language. That is why such efforts, including Gujarati wall writings, are being made."

Chandresh Meghani, Samast Jain Convenor, also reacted to the controversy, expressing disappointment. "This is not the right time to make such statements; it hurts our sentiments. Mamata Banerjee has done good work for the Jain and Gujarati community. While we believe in forgiveness, such comments are painful. Ahead of elections, such statements should not have been made," he told ANI.

Party Condemnation and Opposition Attack

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party does not support the remarks. "We strongly condemn the statement. The party does not stand by such views. Personally, I have respect for Gujaratis and all communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the TMC, alleging that the remark insulted the Gujarati community and demanded strict action. In an X post, he wrote, "Smt. Mahua Moitra, Mamata Banerjee's favorite TMC MP, has not only insulted the Gujarati Community but has insulted the very Soul of India. To question the contribution of Gujaratis to our freedom struggle is not just an insult to a State and the Respected Members of its Community; it is a direct attack on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes to be held on May 4.