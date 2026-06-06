An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed by over an hour after a bird hit. The pilot returned the aircraft for inspection, which was then cleared for operations. No injuries were reported in the incident.

An IndiGo 6E 6283 flight operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed after it suffered a bird hit, sources said on Saturday. The pilot immediately returned the aircraft to the bay for precautionary checks after the accidental hit on Friday. Engineers conducted the inspection and cleared the aircraft for the operations. The flight resumed its journey after a delay of more than an hour, and no injuries were reported, sources said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)