Shimla Police arrested Yudhveer Singh Bains, a 54-year-old businessman from Mandi, for circulating social media content promoting communal disharmony. Bains, a former Congress supporter, is also the main accused in the Rs 20 crore KCC Bank loan scam.

A 54-year-old man from Himachal's Mandi district was arrested by Shimla Police for allegedly circulating social media content capable of promoting communal disharmony and disturbing public order, police officials said. The accused has been identified as Yudhveer Singh Bains, a businessman and former Congress supporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bains has previously been named as the principal accused in the alleged Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCC Bank) loan scam involving approximately Rs 20 crore.

The arrest on Friday followed a complaint received at Boileauganj Police Station alleging that Bains had uploaded and circulated a video on his Facebook account containing material likely to promote hostility between different religious communities.

According to the complaint, the video included remarks targeting a particular community and used objectionable language, raising concerns that its widespread circulation could adversely affect communal harmony and law and order.

A spokesperson for Himachal Pradesh Police said a preliminary inquiry and digital analysis of the content revealed that the accused had allegedly been sharing similar material on social media on a regular basis.

Examination of the available videos and other digital evidence indicated that the content had the potential to create tension and animosity among different communities.

Based on the findings, police registered a case at Police Station West, Shimla, under Sections 196, 299 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

Bains Alleges Retaliation for Complaint Against CM

Meanwhile, high drama unfolded in Shimla during the police action when Bains alleged that he was being targeted for filing a complaint against the Chief Minister with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Police, however, maintained that the action was based on the complaint received and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Police Cite History of Criminal Cases, Non-Cooperation

The police spokesperson said the accused was served notice and directed to join the investigation, but failed to cooperate. Investigators also found that he had allegedly attempted to obstruct the inquiry process, prompting the addition of Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case.

Police further disclosed that Bains has been named in previous criminal cases. These include a case registered at Una Police Station in 2025 under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Another case registered at Police Station East, Shimla, involves offences under Sections 248, 351 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused was arrested on Friday, and further investigation is underway, police said.