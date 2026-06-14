TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, alleging he lied about being hospitalised to meet a Union Minister in Delhi. Moitra called him "BJP's B-team," amid reports of a widening rift within the Trinamool Congress.

Mahua Moitra alleges Sudip Bandyopadhyay is 'BJP's B-Team'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on senior party leader and Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday, alleging that he misled the party about his whereabouts before being seen at the residence of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. In a post on X, Moitra claimed that Bandyopadhyay had informed party leaders that he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata due to a stomach ailment. However, she alleged that he was later seen on television at the residence of the Union Environment Minister in the national capital.

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"His mask & his wig both come off - Sudip Bandyopadhyay told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," Moitra wrote in her post on X.

Kunal Ghosh Lambasts Bandyopadhyay's 'History of Changing Parties'

Other than Mahua Moitra, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also lambasted Sudip Bandyopadhyay, while citing his previous "history of changing parties." Ghosh criticised Bandyopadhyay and said that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honour."

"Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties," Ghosh said. He further alleged that Bandyopadhyay's political career had been sustained by misleading TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, claiming that he had previously raised concerns about the leader within the party. "We had said that he is not good and his politics worked only by misleading Mamata didi. I was once suspended by the party for it. Today, it is being proved that what I said that day was correct," he added.

Growing Rebellion Within TMC

The remarks come amid reports of growing differences within the Trinamool Congress. The 20 Lok Sabha MPs who have created a separate block in the lower house and claim to be "real TMC" will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 15 (Monday), and demand a separate seating arrangement for themselves. Currently, a total of 58 TMC MLAs in West Bengal and 20 Lok Sabha MPs in Parliament have rebelled against Mamata Banerjee within the party.