The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and Mahila Congress demand a probe into sexual exploitation allegations against Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron, criticising the State Women's Commission for inaction regarding the complainant's plea.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Assam State Commission for Women, demanding a suo motu case against Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron over allegations of sexual exploitation made by a woman who claims to have given birth to his child. Speaking to ANI after visiting the Commission's office, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami alleged prolonged inaction on the complainant's plea and criticised the absence of officials at the panel. "We have come here regarding a complaint filed by a tribal woman against Dr Habbey Teron. We had hoped that the Women's Commission would take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate action; however, that has not happened yet. The application was submitted on July 2nd, but no action has been taken to date. We arrived at the office at 12:00 PM, only to find that no one was present. The Women's Commission is a highly sensitive and serious institution; yet, in the ten instances I have visited regarding various cases, I have consistently found no one present," Goswami said.

Pressing for urgent intervention in line with the complainant's own request, she called for scientific verification to establish the facts. "We therefore demand that the Commission immediately initiate action on the complaint raised by this tribal woman—a demand the woman herself has made. She has even stated, 'If I am wrong, conduct a DNA test'—which would bring the absolute truth to light. We urge them to conduct a DNA test and ensure that justice is served," she further said. Questioning Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reported stance citing regional tribal governance mechanisms, the Mahila Congress chief said the opposition would closely monitor the state leadership's response. "As for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, he has remarked that Karbi Anglong operates under its own distinct legal framework—governed by a 'Raja' and specific tribal customary laws—and that they would handle the matter. But should the Women's Commission not also be involved? Furthermore, given that he is the Deputy Leader in the Assembly, we will be keeping a close watch on what steps Himanta Biswa Sarma takes to ensure justice in this significant case," Goswami added. (ANI)