BJP's Ravindra Chavan met newly elected NMMC corporators, stating the Mayor should be from the Mahayuti alliance. The article details BMC poll results where the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance emerged as the largest bloc with a combined 118 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan on Saturday met the newly elected corporators of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) following the announcement of the civic poll results. During the meeting, Chavan emphasised that the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation should be from the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that the citizens have endorsed the alliance's development-oriented governance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters Ravindra Chavan said, "We had decided that the Mahayuti's Mayor should sit in the Municipal Corporation. The citizens of Mumbai supported the development work carried out by us."

BMC Election Results: A Detailed Breakdown

The BMC elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance emerge as the single largest bloc, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance also secured a significant share of seats and votes across Mumbai.

BJP-Shinde Alliance Performance

According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Tally

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

Other Parties' Standings

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

Overall Voter Statistics

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. (ANI)