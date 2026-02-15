AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at a temple in Dhuri for Mahashivratri. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also marked the occasion, performing Rudrabhishek in Gorakhpur and extending greetings to devotees at Prayagraj.

Kejriwal, Mann Offer Prayers in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday offered prayers at the Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri and wished for Lord Shiva's grace on everyone. "On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, today I had the privilege of performing puja-archana at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji. The divine energy of Mahadev brings peace to the mind and new strength," Arvind Kejriwal said. "May the grace of Lord Bholenath always remain upon all of you, and may the country and Punjab continue to progress steadily," he added. महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आज पंजाब CM भगवंत मान जी के साथ धुरी स्थित श्री रणकेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। महादेव की दिव्य ऊर्जा मन को शांति और नई शक्ति देती है। भगवान भोलेनाथ की कृपा आप सभी पर सदा बनी रहे और देश व पंजाब निरंतर तरक्की करते… pic.twitter.com/Ib5dfqh4nL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2026

CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Rudrabhishek in Gorakhpur

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek at the Barohiya Shiv Temple in Gorakhpur on this sacred occasion of Mahashivratri.

CM Yogi extended heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri, offering his prayers to devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip. In a post on X, CM yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes and urged that the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and Mother Ganga be upon them. "On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith. May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted. This is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)