Maharashtra woman's family calls off wedding over groom's poor CIBIL score

A family in Murtizapur, Maharashtra, called off their daughter's wedding because of the groom's low CIBIL score. A CIBIL score serves as a crucial indicator of an individual's financial discipline, summarizing their credit history, loan records, and repayment behavior. It reflects how responsible a person is with their financial obligations.

According to a report in Times of India (TOI), the two families had almost finalized the match, and wedding preparations were already in motion. However, during a formal meeting, the bride’s uncle insisted on reviewing the groom’s CIBIL report. What followed left the bride’s family stunned.

The report revealed that the man had taken multiple loans from various banks and had a significantly low credit score, often associated with defaults, missed payments, and financial instability. Alarm bells rang within the family, with the bride’s uncle questioning, "If a man is already drowning in debt, how can he assure financial security for his wife?"

The concern quickly escalated, leading the family to withdraw from the alliance immediately.

