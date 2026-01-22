In Maharashtra's Latur, a woman allegedly stabbed her 18-month-old daughter to death following a domestic dispute with her husband. The child succumbed to her injuries despite medical treatment, and the mother was arrested on murder charges.

In a tragic and deeply disturbing incident in Latur district, Maharashtra, a 30-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 18-month-old daughter to death following a domestic argument with her husband. The child succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed for medical treatment, prompting police to arrest the mother on murder charges.

According to police reports, the incident occurred early Monday morning in the Shyam Nagar area. The woman, identified as Ashwini Chougule, reportedly had a dispute with her husband, Vikram Jagannath Chougule, who works as a tractor driver. Neighbors heard disturbing screams around 5 a.m., suggesting a domestic altercation had taken place.

When the husband returned home later that morning, Ashwini allegedly confessed to stabbing their young daughter, Nandini, multiple times with a kitchen knife. The toddler was immediately taken to a nearby medical facility but could not be saved. Police have seized the weapon and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The shocking killing has sparked concern among local residents, who described the normally quiet neighbourhood as stunned by the brutality of the act. Authorities emphasised the need for community support systems and urged families facing domestic stress to seek help before situations escalate into violence. Law enforcement officials have stated that the case is under ongoing investigation and that stringent legal action will be pursued as the inquiry unfolds.

This incident highlights the devastating consequences of unresolved domestic conflicts and unaddressed emotional or psychological distress within families. Child welfare advocates and social workers have remarked that young children often become the most vulnerable victims in domestic disputes. They called for better awareness, counselling resources and mechanisms to identify families at risk of spiralling into such tragedies.

The police reiterated that support services exist for individuals under mental or domestic stress and encouraged community members to reach out to authorities or helplines when warning signs of domestic violence emerge. The investigation continues as authorities gather more evidence and interview neighbours and relatives in hopes of understanding the full context of this heartbreaking event.