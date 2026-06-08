Two doctors have been booked for illegal abortions at a hospital in Kedgaon, Pune, as part of a wider investigation into a sex determination racket. One doctor allegedly performed procedures without being a qualified gynaecologist. The probe has been moved to the EOW.

Two Doctors Booked for Illegal Abortions

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at Lavangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital in the Kedgaon area of Maharashtra's Pune district.

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According to Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh of Yavat Police Station, the investigation into illegal sex determination and abortion cases in Pune's Daund Taluka area is still underway. This is another case of illegal abortion which has come to light at Lavangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital in Kedgaon.

According to information provided by the police, the illegal abortion case was uncovered on June 6 at around 1:45 pm during an inspection at the hospital. The accused doctors have been identified as Swati Lavangare of Kedgaon and Tukaram Yashwant Mote of Uruli Kanchan. According to the police, a case has been registered against both doctors at the Yavat Police Station.

The official added that investigations revealed that Swati Lavangare, despite not being a qualified gynaecologist and not being legally authorised to perform abortions, allegedly maintained an illegal stock of abortion pills and carried out abortions unlawfully. Records further showed that abortion pills were issued to patients in the name of Tukaram Mote. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sachin Vitthal Gujar, Medical Superintendent of Daund Sub-District Hospital, Yavat Police registered an offence under Sections 318(2), 319(1), 125, 91, 88, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 5(2) and 5A(2) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

Link to Wider Sex Determination Racket

Earlier, a separate investigation had revealed that a bogus doctor, Annasaheb Giri from Kedgaon, had allegedly been conducting illegal fetal sex determination using a portable ultrasound machine. Police investigations found that Giri was in contact with several doctors and allegedly referred pregnant women carrying female fetuses to them for abortions.

Investigation Updates and Arrests

The sex determination racket uncovered in Kedgaon on May 20 has taken a significant turn. Since the case came to light, an FIR had been registered against five individuals, including three doctors. "Charges have also been filed against Mote and Lavangare," an official added. Doctor Mote was arrested by the police on Sunday. In connection with this case, two doctors previously booked by the Yavat Police--Dr. Mandar Mali (resident of Kikvi, Taluka Bhor) and Sundaram Kadam (resident of Uruli Kanchan) are currently absconding.

While the probe into the sex determination and abortion racket is ongoing, this latest illegal abortion case from Kedgaon has once again raised serious concerns about unlawful medical practices in the region. The investigation has recently been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).