Three youths drowned while allegedly taking a selfie at an abandoned quarry in Amalner tehsil of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said. The victims, from the Sindhi community, were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.
Youths Drown During Selfie Attempt
Three youths drowned while allegedly attempting to take a selfie at an abandoned quarry in Amalner tehsil of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Tuesday. According to Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, the incident occurred at an abandoned quarry on Chopda Road.
Rescue and Aftermath
After receiving information about the incident, police and local residents retrieved the three youths from the quarry and rushed them to Dr Anil Shinde's hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said. The deceased were members of the Sindhi community. A pall of gloom has descended upon the entire area following this tragedy. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)