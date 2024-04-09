Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maharashtra seat share deal finalised! Uddhav Thackeray's Sena to contest on 21 seats, Congress on 17

    The Opposition INDIA bloc's seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has been finalised, under which Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction will fight 21 seats.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday announced that their party will contest on 21 Lok Sabha seats, Congress on 17 and Sharad Pawar’s party will fight in 10 Maharashtra constituencies.

    According to Raut, they run in the following seats: Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai South, Mumbai North-East, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Raigad, Maval, Dharashiv, Ratnagiri, Buldhana, Hatkanangle, Shirdi, Sambhajinagar, Sangli, Hingoli, Yavatmal, and Mumbai North-East.

    Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardha, Ahmednagar South, and Beed 10 seats are the ones where Sharad Pawar will field his candidates.

    Additionally, the Congress has committed to run in the following elections: Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Mumbai North-Central, Pune, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur, and north Mumbai.

    The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

