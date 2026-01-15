Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance winning 29 local bodies, citing a 'development agenda'. Shiv Sena's Priya Sarvankar echoed this, contrasting it with the opposition's 'Bhai-Bhai agenda'.

Mahayuti Confident on 'Development Agenda'

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravindra Chavan on Thursday exuded confidence that the ruling Mahayuti would secure victory in the 29 local bodies across the state. Speaking to the media after casting his vote here, he emphasised the BJP and Shiv Sena's "developmental agenda". "Under the leadership of PM Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have run an election campaign on a development agenda, and we fully believe that 29 municipalities will elect a mayor from Mahayuti," Chavan told reporters. Chavan cast his vote at Joshi School polling booth for the local body elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena candidate Priya Sarvankar criticised the opposition, saying they are advancing a "Bhai-Bhai agenda" in the Maharashtra local body polls while her party and the BJP were moving forward with a development agenda. "Shiv Sena and BJP are moving forward with a development agenda, while opposition parties are advancing a 'Bhai-Bhai' agenda (brother-brother alliance). All Mumbaikars will vote for our development agenda," she said. Sarvankar further expressed confidence in the Mahayuti's victory in the elections, saying, "The mayor will definitely be from our alliance."

Polling Begins for BMC, Other Corporations

Polling for India's richest municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began early Thursday morning, with hundreds of voters queuing to cast their votes and elect 277 new ward members, after a gap of nearly 8 years. Voting began at 7:30 am today, with people queuing at their respective polling booths. A total of 1,700 candidates are set to contest the polls in Mumbai.

The Thackeray family, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, also visited polling booth 44 at Kala Nagar, Sahvas Society, in Bandra East to cast their votes.

BMC Voter Statistics

A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are men, 48,26,509 are women, and the number of other voters is 1,099.

Apart from Mumbai, Municipal elections for over 28 other corporations are being held across Maharashtra, with counting of votes scheduled for Friday, January 16. (ANI)