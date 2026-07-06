Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has put district administrations on high alert amid heavy rains. He stated that restoration work for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is underway after a landslide, following a disaster management review meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the district administrations have been put on high alert amid heavy rains battering the state, and stated that the restoration work for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is underway after the damage caused by the landslide.

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Fadnavis said this after chairing a review meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya over heavy rains and landslides in various parts of Maharashtra. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and senior officers attended the meeting.

CM Fadnavis reviews situation

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the Mumbai Metro and buses are operating normally, with a few disruptions in the local railway network. The Chief Minister said, "We held a meeting of the Disaster Management today to review the situation. Mumbai has received one month's rain quota in just four days. BMC has continuously worked to ensure there is no waterlogging. Mumbai Metro train service is operating normally, while there are a few disruptions on the railway network. Buses too are operating normally."

IMD alert, work-from-home declared

The state government has declared work from home for all offices, and disaster relief forces have been deployed for rescue operations. The CM also appealed people to be cautious as the IMD has issued cloudburst alert for July 7 between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He said, "Yesterday, we experienced unprecedentedly strong and intense winds. This has led to the falling of nearly 300 trees yesterday. Winds of 50-70 kmph are expected to hit the city today. This is the reason we have declared work from home today and appealed to people not to step outside of their homes today. There is an alert for a cloudburst in the area between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for tomorrow. NDRF and SDRF have been redeployed accordingly. Till July 8, the intensity of rains will remain high. District Administrations have been put on high alert. Efforts are underway to restore the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Pune expressways. Three lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Highway are operational from Mumbai to Pune, and one lane is operational from Pune to Mumbai."

Landslides disrupt rail, road connectivity

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section on Monday, severely disrupting both rail and road connectivity between the two cities. Boulders fell on railway tracks, while traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also suspended following a major landslide.

Red alert in Konkan region

Maharashtra is on high alert after heavy rainfall along with gusty winds, leading to flooding and landslides in various places. According to Maharashtra CMO, Palghar and the Konkan region are also under a red alert for July 7; 500 citizens in Palghar are being moved to safer locations. The CMO has advised pilgrims not to enter Alandi after all four bridges leading into Alandi were submerged due to flooding of the Indrayani River. (ANI)

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