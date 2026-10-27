A viral video shows MSF personnel allegedly pushing devotees inside Dharashiv’s Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple, sparking outrage. Netizens are criticising the guards and temple administration and demanding accountability.

At Dharashiv’s Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple, the devotees were allegedly pushed over by security personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) inside the temple sanctum during darshan hours on Monday, October 26.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), MSF personnel were seen pushing and rough-handling pilgrims as they attempted to pay their respects to the deity. The personnel were stationed inside the temple in order to control overcrowding and ensure a smooth flow of visitors during peak morning hours.

Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), which has often been tasked with managing crowd control and maintaining law and order at major state installations, religious sites, and public infrastructure across the state, is now facing sharp criticism over the handling of the situation.

Also Read: KSRTC Hasanamba Temple Tour Package 2026: Check Fares, Timings and Booking Details Here

How Did the Incident Unfold?

Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple is one of the most prominent Shakti Peethas in Maharashtra, where devotees gather to seek blessings of Goddess Bhavani in Dharashiv, which is located about 45 kilometres northeast of Solapur.

However, the popular Dharashiv temple became a centre of attention after a viral video of MSF personnel aggressively brushing and pushing the devotees, who came to pay their respects to the deity, inside the sanctum of the temple. The pilgrims were left stranded in long queues, waiting to offer their prayers, only to be mistreated by the guards.

One of the MSF guards was seen gesturing to a devotee, apparently asking to move forward and clear the way for other pilgrims waiting for darshan. However, the footage shows security personnel pushing and rough-handling devotees inside the sanctum, where the idol of Goddess Bhavani is housed.

Scroll to load tweet…

Understandably, the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) has a duty to control the crowd in one of the most sacred places in Maharashtra, but such aggressive and disrespectful behaviour towards pilgrims seeking blessings has crossed the line, leaving a stain on the temple's reputation and administration.

Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple’s administration is likely to face questions over the incident, with devotees and social media users demanding accountability for the alleged mistreatment of pilgrims.

Netizens React to Viral Video of MSF Personnel Pushing Devotees

The viral video of MSF Personnel pushing devotees at Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv has sparked outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens condemning the alleged mistreatment of devotees and questioning the conduct of security personnel at the temple.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed their anger over the incident, with several users calling for accountability and better treatment of devotees at religious sites, while others criticised VIP darshan practices and temple management, arguing that ordinary devotees should not be treated as mere obstacles while seeking blessings.

Another section of users tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state leaders, urging them to take action against the personnel involved and ensure that devotees are treated with dignity at religious sites.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, the management of Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple has not issued an official statement on the viral video or the alleged mistreatment of devotees, according to the reports available. However, the incident continues to draw criticism, with netizens and devotees demanding accountability from the MSF personnel and the temple authorities.

Also Read: Alappuzha Youth Drowns in Kalarkode Temple Pond; Body Found Next Day