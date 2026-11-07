Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet have decided to spend Diwali in drought-hit villages to support farmers, alongside ensuring the immediate disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore in drought relief funds to those affected by the crisis.

Maharashtra Ministers to Spend Diwali in Villages Amid Severe Drought

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that all state ministers have decided to celebrate Diwali in villages alongside farmers as the state grapples with a severe drought. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said the initiative aims to boost farmers’ morale and reassure them that the government stands firmly with them, while pledging all possible assistance to those affected by the crisis.

"Maharashtra is currently facing a severe drought, and our farmers are in the midst of a major crisis. Consequently, all of us ministers have decided to spend this Diwali in a village, among the farmers," he said. "We intend to sit with them and engage in dialogue. Through this, we hope to boost their morale, as the drought is a challenge that must be confronted," he added.

Fadnavis acknowledged that there was no immediate solution to a drought but assured farmers of the government's support, saying that all possible assistance would be extended to them. "While there is no immediate, instant solution to a drought, the government will provide all possible assistance to the farmers; at the same time, we want to ensure their spirits remain high. We want them to feel that the government stands with them—that is the decision we have taken," he said.

Government Drought Relief Measures

Meanwhile, on October 27, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to ensure that an advance drought relief amount of Rs 5,000 is transferred to the bank accounts of around 1.50 crore farmers across the state within the week.

The state government has earmarked a total of Rs 7,500 crore for the disbursement, aimed at providing immediate financial assistance to farmers affected by drought conditions. Fadnavis also instructed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments, stressing that the entire assistance amount must reach the beneficiaries without any deductions. (ANI)

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