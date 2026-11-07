The All Guwahati Students' Union has launched statewide protests in Assam against recent electricity tariff hikes and rising commodity prices, demanding an immediate rollback and threatening further agitation if the government fails to act.

AGSU Launches Widespread Protests in Assam Against Electricity Hikes

The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) on Saturday launched widespread demonstrations across Assam to protest against a fresh hike in electricity tariffs and the rising prices of essential commodities. Leading the charge in the state capital, the AGSU warned of escalating their agitation unless the price increases are immediately rolled back. Speaking with ANI, Kamal Mahanta, President of the All Guwahati Students' Union, during the Guwahati demonstration, severely criticised the state government for failing to control market prices and increasing utility costs. "The prices of commodities are rising every single day. The BJP government had claimed to be a government of the people—one that would work in the public interest—but where is this public interest when the prices of goods keep going up daily? They have again hiked electricity charges. We want to make it clear that our protest will continue until they withdraw these electricity tariff hikes, and we are prepared to escalate our agitation further if necessary," he said.

Reasons Behind the Power Tariff Increase

The protest follows the state power distribution company's decision to revise electricity rates, which AGSU leaders argue places an unbearable burden on everyday citizens already suffering from high inflation. Protesters also took aim at the widespread installation of smart prepaid meters, alleging they have resulted in inflated power bills for domestic consumers. The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has approved a petition filed by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to recover accumulated Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) surcharges totalling approximately Rs 155.59 crore to Rs 160 crore. Under the revised tariff structure effective from November, domestic and low-tension consumers face a hike ranging from Rs 0.05 to Rs 0.30 per unit. The regulatory body has authorised APDCL to collect the unrecovered fuel purchase costs in a staggered manner from November through March.

Government Rationale and Ongoing Agitation

Responding to public criticism and opposition protests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state power authorities outlined the official rationale behind the tariff adjustment. Sarma clarified that the tariff revision is a temporary adjustment meant solely to recover past power generation and fuel cost overheads. The state government stated that the surcharge will be automatically rolled back once APDCL recovers the past unrecovered power purchase expenses. Officials emphasised that FPPPA adjustments are routine regulatory mechanisms dictated by shifting fuel purchase costs on the national energy grid, rather than an arbitrary administrative tariff restructuring.

Statewide agitations have spread across several districts, including Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Baksa, and Lakhimpur, where All Assam Students' Union (AASU) units burned effigies of the Power Department and held rallies outside district electricity offices. Student leaders reiterate that protests will intensify if the state government does not provide immediate financial relief to consumers.

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