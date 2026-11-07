Keralam Excise Minister M Liju has announced a probe into corruption allegations within the excise department, promising investigations into past irregularities regarding liquor licenses, even involving retired officials.

Probe into Excise Department Corruption

Keralam Excise Minister M Liju on Saturday said corruption allegations against excise department officials would be investigated, including those against officials who have retired, adding that the government was examining several matters related to alleged irregularities in the grant of liquor licences.

Responding to questions about a report containing corruption allegations against certain officials, Liju said all the allegations warranted investigation and that appropriate action would follow. "I understand that the report contains corruption allegations against certain officials. In my view, all these allegations must be investigated. If the Excise Commissioner had submitted the report earlier, an inquiry could have been initiated much sooner," the minister said.

Ongoing Investigations and Administrative Scope

He added that investigations were already underway into several matters, including the issuance of a horti-wine licence without the government's knowledge, the conversion of beer parlours into bars and the grant of FL-7 licences at airports despite the government's opposition. "This latest report will also be examined, and appropriate investigations will follow. I believe even officials who retired after allegedly engaging in corruption should be investigated," Liju said.

The minister also referred to the previous government's tenure, alleging that 488 beer and wine parlours were converted into bars and more than 900 new bar licences were issued during that period. "During the previous government's tenure, 488 beer and wine parlours were converted into bars, and more than 900 new bar licences were issued. The Blueberry distillery was also granted a licence during that period. Those who held key positions at the time will also come under the scope of the investigation," he said.

Clarification of Ministerial Authority

Clarifying the extent of his administrative authority, Liju said he had the power to transfer Deputy Commissioners and Joint Deputy Commissioners, while transfers of officials below those ranks were handled by other officers. "I have the authority to transfer Deputy Commissioners and Joint Deputy Commissioners, while transfers of officials below those ranks are handled by other officers. I will intervene in matters that fall within my jurisdiction," he said.

The minister also referred to his familiarity with people in his constituency, Kayamkulam, including those associated with the bar business, while responding to the issue. "I know the people in my constituency very well. I know those who run bars as well as those who do not. I am familiar with the vast majority of people in Kayamkulam," he said.

Liju maintained that the latest report would also be examined and that investigations would be initiated wherever required.