Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Diwali greetings to the nation, highlighting the festival's symbolic fight against darkness while reaffirming his annual tradition of celebrating the occasion alongside India's brave armed forces personnel.

PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans. In a post on X, he wrote, "Have a great Diwali!”. Sharing a video message, the Prime Minister said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion of Diwali and described the festival as a symbol of the country’s resolve against darkness. Have a great Diwali! https://t.co/YbFVq7tHmx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2026 “Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans, saying he celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm and makes it a routine to spend the occasion among the country’s brave soldiers every year. “Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.

Official Engagements and Festive Traditions

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings. Earlier, PM Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wishing all my fellow citizens boundless happiness on Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari forever fill everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. May the flame of joy and happiness burn brightly in every home—this is my heartfelt wish. I bow to Dhanvantari, the primordial deity, whose lotus feet are revered by gods and demons alike. He is the Lord who bestows a variety of medicinal herbs and dispels old age, disease, fear, and death in this world."

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. (ANI)

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