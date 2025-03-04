Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde resigns over aide’s link to Beed sarpanch murder; CM accepts resignation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted the resignation of NCP MLA and Minister Dhananjay Munde and forwarded it to the Governor for further action.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted NCP MLA and Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further action. Speaking on the resignation Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

According to sources, CM Fadnavis had asked Munde to step down from his post.

This development comes after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January. Karad is wanted in a Rs2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

Meanwhile, reacting to the resignation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Maharashtra government for protecting and defending Munde for a long time.

"High time. Shame that Munde was allowed to continue, was defended, was protected by the government till date. Truth can't be hidden, and yesterday, with the images emerging of the way Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, it was people's outrage that forced government hand," she posted on X.

Congress leader Saran Patel on X, posting a purported report related to murder incident, claimed, "Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder has shocked Maharashtra. The accused recorded a video of the entire incident and even urinated on his half-dead body. The mastermind behind this murder, Walmik Karad, is a business partner and close aide of Maharashtra government's minister Dhananjay Munde. Devendra Fadnavis has still not demanded the minister's resignation, and even the media is not seeking accountability -- for them, Rohit Sharma seems to be a matter of greater concern,"

Earlier in January, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, underlining that he does not wish to engage in the politics surrounding the matter.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM had said.

He further added, "I have said earlier as well that if anyone has evidence against any individual, they should provide it to us. My priority is to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh's murderer is punished. Our role is clear--justice must be served for Santosh Deshmukh."

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village. 

