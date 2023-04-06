Maharashtra: Madrasa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train

The victim was travelling in the Singhad Express from Pune to Mumbai when the 29-year-old accused, hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, allegedly took videos and photographs of her and also touched her inappropriately

A madrasa teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a teen girl on board an express train, a railway police official said in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The victim was travelling in the Singhad Express from Pune to Mumbai when the 29-year-old accused, hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, allegedly took videos and photographs of her and also touched her inappropriately, Kalyan railway police senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

"After she raised an alarm, co-passengers pinned down the accused and handed him over to police. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Dhage told PTI.

The case has been transferred to Karjat railway police as the incident took place when the train was in the jurisdiction of that police station, he added.