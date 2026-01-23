Maharashtra marks Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary. Saamna hailed the joint tribute by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, and underscored his legacy in shaping Marathi identity, his fight for dignity, and his unique brand of Hindutva.

Maharashtra is commemorating the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a leader remembered for his pivotal role in shaping Marathi identity and the politics of Maharashtra. Born 100 years ago, Balasaheb's contributions continue to influence the state's political and social landscape.

Saamna Hails Thackeray Cousins' Joint Tribute

The Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, Saamna, which was launched in 1988 by Balasaheb himself, highlighted the significance of the centenary celebrations. The newspaper noted the convergence of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at the main event held at Shanmukhanand Hall, where they paid tribute to the party's founder. The editorial described this joint homage as "perhaps the best birthday gift for Balasaheb".

A Legacy of Action and Marathi Pride

The editorial emphasised that Balasaheb's legacy is measured not by age but by his actions and contributions. "Leaders like Balasaheb remain immortal and inspiring, irrespective of their age...Their greatness depends not on age, but on their actions, ideas, and contributions to society," the editorial stated.

Balasaheb is credited with awakening the Marathi community, organising them into a strong political force, and founding the Shiv Sena.

Saamna pointed out that Shiv Sena's struggle is "not about caste or regionalism; it is a fight for livelihood, dignity, and self-respect".

The editorial also noted that, without Balasaheb's efforts, "the Marathi people from Maharashtra's capital might have vanished forever".

Political Philosophy and Ideology

The centenary edition highlighted Balasaheb's pride in the Marathi language and his efforts to ensure it received its rightful place in society.

Commitment to Liberal Hindutva

It further noted his commitment to liberal Hindutva, distinguishing his approach from the extremist ideologies that later influenced national politics.

The editorial cited Balasaheb's admiration for Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first President of modern Turkiye, stating that he "openly said that Indian Muslims should follow Ataturk's ideals".

Balasaheb's political philosophy, according to the editorial, emphasized unity and resilience: "Anyone attempting to divide Maharashtra will not be spared by Shiv Sena...this roar continues to resonate even today".

The centenary celebrations across Maharashtra serve as a reminder of his enduring influence on the state's social, cultural, and political spheres.