A man allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman by slitting her throat in MP's Balaghat. The accused, Rohit Sarve, who claimed to be her lover, was found sitting beside her body and has been taken into custody. An investigation is underway.

A man allegedly brutally killed a young woman by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Aamgaon village under the jurisdiction of Baihar police station limits in the district at around 10 am on Tuesday. According to police, the victim was identified as Ritu Bhandarkar (22), and the accused as Rohit Sarve, who claimed himself as her lover. After slashing her throat, the accused was sitting beside her body, and the police took him into custody upon reaching the spot, the police said.

Police Take Accused into Custody

Baihar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adarsh Kant Shukla told ANI, "On Tuesday morning, we received information that a woman named Ritu Bhandarkar was lying in an injured state on the roadside of Aamgaon Phata road. Additionally, a man was also there who was sitting next to her body. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot, sent the woman to the hospital and took the man, identified as Roshan Sarve, into custody. Unfortunately, the woman could not be saved."

Investigation Underway

A video in relation to the incident has also come to light in which Roshan Sarve can be seen hurting the woman. Based on it, the accused has been taken into custody, and he will be interrogated to ascertain the reason behind committing the crime. An FIR has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

He further added, "In the preliminary interrogation, the accused is calling himself the lover of the woman; however, it cannot be confirmed. As of now, it is known that he was pursuing the woman for a long time." (ANI)