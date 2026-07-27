Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Maharashtra for utilising over 75% of its first ₹335 crore RKVY installment, making it the first state eligible for the second tranche. The process to release another ₹335 crore is now underway.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, chaired a virtual review meeting to assess the utilisation of funds released under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and to consider the issuance of the Second Installment (Second Mother Sanction) to the Government of Maharashtra.

According to the press release by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the meeting was attended by Dattatray Bharane, Minister of State for Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra, senior officials of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and officers of the Government of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra praised for RKVY fund use, gets 2nd installment

During the review, the Union Minister noted that the Government of India had earlier released ₹335 crore as the first installment under RKVY to Maharashtra. The State has utilised approximately ₹260 crore, exceeding the prescribed 75 percent utilisation benchmark, thereby becoming eligible for the second installment. He informed that the process for release of the second installment of ₹335 crore is being taken up.

Congratulating the Government of Maharashtra, Chouhan appreciated the State for achieving over 75+ per cent overall utilisation of RKVY funds within the stipulated time. He described Maharashtra as the first State to become eligible for the second installment and said the achievement reflects the State's commitment towards effective implementation of agricultural development programmes.

The Union Minister emphasised that timely expenditure should always be accompanied by continuous monitoring to ensure that public funds are utilised strictly for the objectives for which they have been sanctioned. He also appreciated Maharashtra's performance in generating Farmer IDs and recalled the State's prompt financial assistance to farmers affected by floods, wherein compensation amounting to around ₹14,000 crore was transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts within five days.

Minister's advice on fund utilisation and specific components

As per the release, reviewing various components under RKVY, Chouhan acknowledged satisfactory progress under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and appreciated the State's implementation efforts. At the same time, he advised Maharashtra to accelerate expenditure under Digital Agriculture, Agriculture Extension, National Horticulture Mission (NHM), Seeds, Oilseeds and Agroforestry components. He also suggested that pending liabilities under the Seeds component be booked expeditiously to improve fund utilisation.

Discussion on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

During the meeting, a separate discussion was also held on the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Minister stressed the need for accurate disclosure of information by farmers while applying for crop insurance.

Transparency in KCC and crop insurance

He clarified that both Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and non-KCC farmers are eligible to avail crop insurance benefits, but concealment of KCC status by applying through another account should be avoided. The proposed declaration on the portal is intended solely to ensure transparency and correctness of information, and not to restrict benefits to any eligible farmer.

The press release also said that Chouhan underlined that the Government of India provides substantial financial support under the Kisan Credit Card scheme through interest subvention and incentives for prompt repayment. Therefore, correct disclosure of information is essential for ensuring transparency and efficient utilisation of public resources.

Expressing confidence in Maharashtra's continued performance, the Union Minister said that the State would further improve implementation in the remaining components of RKVY and continue contributing to the growth of the agriculture sector. (ANI)