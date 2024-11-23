Maharashtra Election 2024 Results: BJP's Darekar urges Devendra Fadnavis to be made next CM as Mahayuti leads

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Saturday called for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be appointed as the state's next Chief Minister.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on Saturday called for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be appointed as the state's next Chief Minister. His remarks came as early trends in the assembly election vote count indicated a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Darekar emphasized that the party securing the highest number of seats within the alliance should claim the Chief Minister's position.

Also read: Maharashtra Election 2024 Results: Mahayuti headed for massive win; look at who's leading and who's trailing

The ruling Mahayuti alliance appeared poised to retain power in Maharashtra, leading in 218 out of the 288 assembly seats, according to the latest Election Commission data. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly, with its candidates ahead in only 50 constituencies.

Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP was leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35, as per the Election Commission's figures.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls."

Also read: 'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

"I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.

When asked about the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP, Darekar said, "As part of the alliance, the party that secures the most seats will be entitled to the post of Chief Minister."

