Maharashtra Election 2024 Results: Mahayuti headed for massive win; look at who's leading and who's trailing

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared poised to retain power in Maharashtra, with candidates leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was struggling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, based on early trends.

TV channels reported a likely landslide victory for the ruling alliance, with Mahayuti leading in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies as vote counting began on Saturday morning following the November 20 elections.

As per the Election Commission’s data, within the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were ahead in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58, and NCP in 35.

In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 9 seats, Congress in 20, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 18 seats.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, were each leading in their respective constituencies in the initial round of counting.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, with all attention on the outcome of the contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The final voter turnout in the November 20 polls was 66.05%, an increase from 61.1% in 2019.

Within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena fielded candidates in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP put forward candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA alliance, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 95 seats, and NCP (SP) ran in 86 constituencies.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Results: Who is leading and who is trailing?

1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is ahead by more than 22,000 votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat, according to election officials.

2. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading by over 10,000 votes in the Nagpur South-West constituency after the first round of counting.

3. In a closely watched race, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has taken an early lead of over 500 votes from the Sakoli assembly seat, at the conclusion of the first round of counting.

4. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has taken an early lead in the Worli constituency with over 400 votes, according to initial trends.

5. Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan, is trailing by over 3,000 votes with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Satish Sardesai leading in the Vandre East constituency with over 3,800 votes.

6. Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party has taken an early lead of over 2,000 votes in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. NCP's Nawab Malik is trailing by over 20,000 votes.

7. In Baramati constituency, Ajit Pawar has taken an early lead of over 15,000 votes.

Candidate Name Party Name Constituency Leading/Trailing Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena (Shinde) Kopri-Pachpakhadi Leading Nana Patole Congress Sakoli Leading Devendra Fadnavis BJP Nagpur South West Leading Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) Worli Leading Milind Deora Shiv Sena (Shinde) Worli Trailing Zeeshan Siddique NCP (Ajit Pawar) Bandra East Trailing Nawab Malik NCP (Ajit Pawar) Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Trailing Ajit Pawar NCP (Ajit Pawar) Baramati Leading Yugendra Pawar NCP (SP) Baramati Trailing Amit Thackeray MNS Mahim Trailing Sada Sarvankar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahim Trailing Jitendra Awhad NCP (SP) Mumbra-Kalwa Leading Abu Azmi Samajwadi Party Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Leading Prithviraj Chavan Congress Karad South Trailing Sanjay Nirupam Shiv Sena (Shinde) Dindoshi Leading Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) Karjat Jamkhed Trailing Shameebha Patil VBA Raver Trailing C Bawankule BJP Kamthi Leading Sreejaya Chavan BJP Bhokar Leading Sunil Raut Shiv Sena (UBT) Vikhroli Leading Sana Malik NCP (Ajit Pawar) Anushakti Nagar Leading Varun Sardesai Shiv Sena (UBT) Vandre East Leading Amin Patel Congress Mumbadevi Leading Chandrakant Patil BJP Kothrud Trailing Balasaheb Thorat Congress Sangamner Trailing Dhiraj Deshmukh Congress Latur Leading Amit Deshmukh Congress Latur City Leading Nitesh Rane BJP Kankavli Leading Nilesh Rane Shiv Sena (Shinde) Kudal Trailing

* Please note: The above data has been soured from ECI's official website at 11 am

