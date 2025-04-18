English

Maharashtra Weather, April 18: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur

india Apr 18 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits: social media
Maharashtra Weather on Friday

Sun-soaked and sweltering Friday across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit exposure during peak hours.

Image credits: Adobe Express
Mumbai

Bright skies and high humidity. 

Max Temperature: 35°C 

Min Temperature: 26.7°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Image credits: Freepik
Pune

Weather will be harsh, especially in the afternoon. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 22.2°C 

Real Feel: 40.5°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nagpur

Take precautions against heatstroke. 

Max Temperature: 41.1°C 

Min Temperature: 26.7°C 

Real Feel: 42.2°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Thane

Stay hydrated and safe. 

Max Temperature: 36.7°C 

Min Temperature: 25.6°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
Nashik

Dry, sunny conditions throughout the day. 

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 20°C 

Real Feel: 40°C

Image credits: Freepik

