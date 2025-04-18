Maharashtra Weather, April 18: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur

Sun-soaked and sweltering Friday across major cities in Maharashtra. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit exposure during peak hours.
Bright skies and high humidity.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 40.5°C
Weather will be harsh, especially in the afternoon.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Take precautions against heatstroke.
Max Temperature: 41.1°C
Real Feel: 42.2°C
Stay hydrated and safe.
Max Temperature: 36.7°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Dry, sunny conditions throughout the day.
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 40°C
