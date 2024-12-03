Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH)

A video of a court hearing has gone viral on social media, where a woman demanded a staggering Rs 40 lakh in alimony from her husband, barely a month after tying the knot.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

A video of a court hearing has gone viral on social media, where a woman demanded a staggering Rs 40 lakh in alimony from her husband, barely a month after tying the knot. The dramatic proceedings is now viral, sparking widespread debate over marital discord and financial settlements.

The hearing unfolded in a packed courtroom where the husband’s lawyer argued against the hefty demand, stating, “He can't give more than Rs 30 lakh to his wife. My party is ready to give Rs 30 lakh, but she insists on Rs 40 lakh. He simply can't afford it.” To this a two-bench judge asks, "How much is the compromise?"

During a previous hearing on March 5, 2024, the husband had initially agreed to pay Rs 15 lakh as a settlement. However, as negotiations progressed, his offer doubled to Rs 30 lakh.

Despite the significant increase, the wife’s demand for Rs 40 lakh has remained firm, leaving both parties at an impasse. 

Also read: 'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

The video, widely circulated on social media, has drawn mixed reactions.

A user commented, "She is adamantly stuck to that figure. Maybe devils advocate but sounds like she must have spent that much money on wedding."

Another user commented, "When women are given equal status as men in society and law, then why maintenance allowance in such cases? Is the woman not capable of supporting herself?"

 A third user wrote, "Result of only ONE-SIDED laws in India."

Also read: ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das to remain in jail till January 2 as Bangladesh court defers bail hearing

For more reliable and latest news
