Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations

Rainfall data for the past 24 hours reveals heavy downpours in Kerala, with northern regions experiencing intense showers. Manjeshwar recorded 378.2 mm, the highest, followed by Uppala at 358 mm.

Thiruvananthapuram: Rainfall data for the past 24 hours in Kerala has been released, revealing heavy downpours in several areas. According to data recorded until 8:30 AM today, northern Kerala experienced intense rainfall. Notably, two locations received over 350 mm of rain, while 71 areas recorded more than 100 mm. Manjeshwar recorded the highest rainfall at 378.2 mm, followed by Uppala with 358 mm. Most of this heavy rainfall occurred between yesterday evening and this morning.

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the northern districts of Kerala, according to weather forecasts. Consequently, an Orange Alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while a Yellow Alert has been declared for seven districts spanning from Ernakulam to Wayanad. These include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Authorities have urged vigilance, particularly in hilly regions. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated, with amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Special Advisory for the Public

1. Residents in Hilly Regions:

People residing in areas prone to landslides, rockfalls, or flash floods should relocate to safer locations as heavy rainfall continues in mountainous regions.

2. Flood-Prone Low-Lying Areas:

Residents in areas that experience frequent waterlogging should evaluate the situation and move to nearby relief camps if necessary.

3. Vulnerable Housing Structures:

Those living in poorly constructed homes or houses with weak roofs should exercise extra caution. In case of visible danger, immediately contact authorities and relocate to safer accommodations as a precautionary measure.

4. Safety Precautions:

Inspect and secure precarious structures like trees, posts, billboards, and walls in private and public spaces. Prune unstable trees and address any hazards promptly. Report dangerous conditions to local authorities for immediate action.

Latest Videos