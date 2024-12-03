Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations

Rainfall data for the past 24 hours reveals heavy downpours in Kerala, with northern regions experiencing intense showers. Manjeshwar recorded 378.2 mm, the highest, followed by Uppala at 358 mm.

Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations on december 1 2024 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Rainfall data for the past 24 hours in Kerala has been released, revealing heavy downpours in several areas. According to data recorded until 8:30 AM today, northern Kerala experienced intense rainfall. Notably, two locations received over 350 mm of rain, while 71 areas recorded more than 100 mm. Manjeshwar recorded the highest rainfall at 378.2 mm, followed by Uppala with 358 mm. Most of this heavy rainfall occurred between yesterday evening and this morning.

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the northern districts of Kerala, according to weather forecasts. Consequently, an Orange Alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while a Yellow Alert has been declared for seven districts spanning from Ernakulam to Wayanad. These include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Authorities have urged vigilance, particularly in hilly regions. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated, with amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Special Advisory for the Public

1. Residents in Hilly Regions:

People residing in areas prone to landslides, rockfalls, or flash floods should relocate to safer locations as heavy rainfall continues in mountainous regions.

2. Flood-Prone Low-Lying Areas:

Residents in areas that experience frequent waterlogging should evaluate the situation and move to nearby relief camps if necessary.

3. Vulnerable Housing Structures:

Those living in poorly constructed homes or houses with weak roofs should exercise extra caution. In case of visible danger, immediately contact authorities and relocate to safer accommodations as a precautionary measure.

4. Safety Precautions:
Inspect and secure precarious structures like trees, posts, billboards, and walls in private and public spaces. Prune unstable trees and address any hazards promptly. Report dangerous conditions to local authorities for immediate action.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage anr

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues dmn

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan dmn

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan

Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100 december 04 2024: 1st Prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, time and more anr

Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100 TOMORROW: 1st Prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, time and more

Recent Stories

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon