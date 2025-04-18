Image Credit : Freepik

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38.9°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel: 42.2°C

The sun’s intensity will be high. It’s advised to wear loose, light-coloured clothing and avoid outdoor activity during peak hours.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 28.9°C

Real Feel: 38.9°C

High humidity will make it feel hotter than it is, with hazy sunshine dominating the skies. The breeze might offer some comfort, but the heat will still be intense.