AP and Telangana Weather, April 18: Soaring temperatures in Hyderabad and Vijayawada
AP and Telangana Weather, April 18: Major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set for a particularly hot and humid Friday. While most areas will remain dry and sunny, parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially Vijayawada, could see early morning thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 42.2°C
The sun’s intensity will be high. It’s advised to wear loose, light-coloured clothing and avoid outdoor activity during peak hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 28.9°C
Real Feel: 38.9°C
High humidity will make it feel hotter than it is, with hazy sunshine dominating the skies. The breeze might offer some comfort, but the heat will still be intense.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 43.3°C
Outdoor work or travel should be limited during peak hours. Residents are advised to drink water frequently and check on elderly family members and children.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27.8°C
Real Feel: 43.9°C
A few early morning thunderstorms. By mid-morning, skies will clear to partly sunny conditions, and the city will bake once again under the strong April sun.