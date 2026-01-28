Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. BJP President Nitin Nabin and CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences. The state has announced three days of mourning. An investigation into the crash has been initiated.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

Speaking to the media, Nabin said that the entire political world is saddened by Pawar's demise. "Ajit Pawar was the son of Maharashtra. Today, the entire political world is saddened by his demise. We express our sympathies with his family," he said.

The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

State Mourning Declared

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

AAIB to Investigate Crash

Further, a special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the aircraft crash in Baramati, which took away the lives of five individuals, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and crew members.

Evidence Collection and Analysis

During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES). Airframe and engine logbooks, work orders, on-board documents, and major inspection records related to aircraft will be gathered from the operator for scrutiny.

The probe team has also sought the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) documents related to the crew and the aircraft. Recordings of radar data, CCTV footage, ATC tape recordings, and hotline communications will be obtained for further analysis.

The investigation team will record the statements of witnesses and concerned personnel. (ANI)