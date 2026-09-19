A man was shot dead in Pune following a previous dispute with three men. Police identified the victim as Harish alias Hari Gangawane and named Rohit Sonawane, Aniket Gavhane and Aditya Pawar as suspects. CCTV footage reportedly helped investigators trace the accused, while police teams have been deployed to locate them and establish the motive.

A 33-year-old beer bar operator was shot dead in Shirur taluka of Pune, Maharashtra on Friday morning over suspected dispute. The deceased has been identified as Harish alias Hari Dadabhau Gangawane, a resident of Pritam Prakash Nagar in Shirur. Police have identified Rohit Sonawane, 23, Aniket Gavhane, 23, and Aditya Pawar, 24, as suspects in the murder.

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Gangawane shot in narrow lane

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk in Shirur. According to police, Gangawane was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend when the three suspects allegedly followed them.

The accused allegedly opened fire using country-made pistols. A bullet struck Gangawane, who collapsed at the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, escaped unhurt.

Residents alerted Shirur police after hearing gunshots. A police team led by police inspector Vinod Patil reached the scene, while forensic personnel examined the spot and collected evidence. Empty cartridges were also recovered.

Gangawane was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Previous dispute under scanner

A preliminary police investigation has pointed towards an earlier dispute. Gangawane operated a beer bar, and police said the accused had visited the establishment a few months ago.

A quarrel reportedly broke out over payment, following which Gangawane allegedly assaulted them. Police suspect the incident left the men angry and seeking revenge.

Investigators said the suspects confronted Gangawane near Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday night. A quarrel followed, but local residents intervened and the men left.

Gangawane later went with his friend to a relative of one of the suspects in the early hours of Friday. The relative reportedly called the suspect and asked him to avoid further confrontation.

However, police allege that the three men later followed Gangawane and opened fire.

Police teams search for suspects

Police teams led by Shirur police inspector Vinod Patil and local crime branch inspector Pramod Kshirsagar have been sent to different locations to trace the suspects.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events. Police said further investigation is underway.