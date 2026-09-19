Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated ABVP on its DUSU election victory, calling it a win for nationalism. ABVP won the President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary posts, while an independent candidate secured the Vice President position.

CM Dhami Congratulates ABVP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the result reflected students' support for nationalism, ideology and positive change.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the splendid and historic victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

"The victory of Shri Yash Dabas on the President's post, Smt. Riya Chhabra on the Secretary's post, and Shri Lakshya Raj Singh on the Joint Secretary's post is a symbol of that student power's faith, which has extended its support to nationalism, ideology, and positive change," he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Dhami said, "Despite all the attempts by Congress and Rahul Gandhi to influence the student elections with the Jhooth ki Goonj (echo of their lies), Gen Z has chosen the ideology of national interest with its wisdom." The remark referred to Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, with Dhami using the phrase "Jhooth ki Goonj" as a criticism.

Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the splendid and historic victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. The victory of Shri Yash Dabas on the President's post, Smt. Riya Chhabra on the Secretary's post, and Shri Lakshya Raj Singh on the Joint Secretary's post is a symbol of that student power's faith, which has extended its support to nationalism, ideology, and positive change. Despite all the attempts by Congress and Rahul Gandhi to influence the student elections with the Jhooth ki Goonj (echo of their lies), Gen Z has chosen the ideology of national interest with its wisdom. @ABVPDelhi — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 19, 2026

ABVP Sweeps Key Posts

The ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position, and Lakshya Raj Singh emerging victorious for the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

Winner Credits Student Activism

After winning the Joint Secretary position, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh said the organisation's work on student issues contributed to its performance in the elections. "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad worked steadfastly and addressed all the issues; as you have seen, the ABVP won the presidency at both PU and Delhi University. This demonstrates that the sentiment of Gen Z is with the Vidyarthi Parishad," Singh told ANI.

Referring to the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, Singh said, "The Satya Niketan incident did indeed influence the election; the Vidyarthi Parishad took the matter very seriously; we immediately demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner and staged a sit-in protest outside the MCD office."

"Today, you can see that our ABVP activists have emerged victorious; many are present here, yet even now, ABVP activists are sitting in protest at the South Campus," he added.

Detailed Election Results

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes, followed by independent candidate Vishesh Yadav with 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary with 15,106 votes.

Key Campaign Issues and Contenders

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice.

Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. (ANI)