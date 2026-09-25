A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Police arrested the accused under the POCSO Act. Following this and another recent case, Delhi Police has intensified security and patrolling to ensure women's safety.

Minor Raped in Paschim Vihar, Accused Arrested

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, following which the accused was arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to police, the incident took place a few days ago. The minor victim subsequently informed her family about the alleged incident, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

Police said a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused has been arrested. He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further details awaited as police continue probe into the case.

Delhi Police Heightens Security for Women's Safety

The case comes amid heightened security measures by the Delhi Police following a separate alleged sexual assault incident near Kalkaji Temple. In the wake of the incident, police have intensified patrolling in several parts of the national capital, including parks and other areas frequented by residents.

In Shahdara, police conducted night patrols and group patrols in markets and parks to assess security arrangements, with women personnel and horse-mounted police units also participating in patrolling at Buddha Jayanti Park.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena said the measures were aimed at strengthening the safety of women and other residents. “The Delhi Police is committed to ensuring women’s safety. In line with this commitment, today we conducted a group patrol in the market along with the SHOs and staff including female personnel as well as members of the local market association,” Meena said.

Police officials also visited Central Park in Krishna Nagar and found that some lights were not functioning. The concerned agency was contacted and assured police that the issue would be resolved within a day or two, the DCP said.

The police also interacted with senior citizens and women in the area and assured residents that beat officers would continue regular patrolling.

The intensified security measures follow an alleged sexual assault case involving a minor near Kalkaji Temple, where three men allegedly posed as police personnel before taking the girl to a secluded area. Police had subsequently examined CCTV footage and initiated an investigation. (ANI)