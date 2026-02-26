LDF workers vandalised Youth Congress materials in Adoor in retaliation for an attack on Health Minister Veena George. CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack by KSU in Kannur, calling it 'organised hooliganism' and a plot to incite riots.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers in Adoor vandalised the Youth Congress flagpoles and tore down posters related to the VD Satheesan-led "Pothuyatra" during a protest march held in response to the attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

CM Condemns 'Organised Hooliganism'

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on George, terming it "organised hooliganism" and a threat to the state's peace. In an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister reacted to the incident, stating, "Our Health Minister was attacked physically in Kannur Railway Station, resulting in a severe neck injury and hospitalisation. Those leading these actions are trying to turn Kerala into a land of riots. Ministers are not individuals who emerged overnight; they have grown with the support of this land. When those who love and respect them naturally intervene, problems will arise."

CM Vijayan alleged that certain elements were deliberately unleashing goons to create unrest. "These goons desire such problems. This is not a form of political protest but deliberate, organised hooliganism. Goons are being unleashed for this purpose," he said, adding that the attack on a woman minister was "highly deplorable."

Minister Injured in Black Flag Protest

George had sustained injuries during a black flag protest staged by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at the Kannur Railway Station.

The incident occurred near the ticket counter when the minister arrived to board the Vande Bharat Express. Amid the protest and ensuing commotion, the health minister reportedly suffered injuries to her neck and hand. She was immediately taken to the Kannur District Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, her scheduled travel was cancelled. Protests against the health minister have intensified across Kannur in recent days. (ANI)