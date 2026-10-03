A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A couple sold their one-month-old baby boy to buy a smartphone and gold jewelry. The police caught them after the mother fell sick and demanded the baby back. The Mukundwadi police have arrested seven people and rescued the newborn.

A shocking case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Parents actually sold their own newborn baby for money. The couple used this cash to buy a new mobile phone and gold jewelry. They were enjoying their new purchases, but their greed finally exposed them.

The mother fell sick a few days after selling the baby. Doctors checked her and said she had excess breast milk. They advised her to breastfeed the child. The mother then remembered her baby and went to the buyer to get him back. The buyer flatly refused to return the child. The buyer demanded the money back, but the couple had already blown it all. This sparked a huge fight between them, and the whole secret came out. The Mukundwadi police stepped in and arrested seven people in this case. They also handed the baby over to a social organization.

Parents sold the baby for cash

Police shared the exact details of the crime. Vandana Kamble and Yogesh Kamble were living together for the last two to three years. Vandana gave birth to a baby boy at Ghati Hospital on July 5. The couple decided to sell the newborn right after his birth. Vandana told her co-worker Kaushalya Pawar about her plan. Kaushalya then introduced her daughter Seema Reshwal to Vandana. The parents took Rs 1,20,000 from Seema and handed the baby over to her.

The police investigation revealed a bigger racket. The buyers sold the baby again to different people for higher amounts. The final deal actually reached Rs 3,50,000. Meanwhile, the parents bought a mobile phone and jewelry with their cut of the money. The police have now seized these items.

Social organization takes care of the baby

Suresh Guntuka and Uma Khatkam brought the baby to the Mukundwadi police station on September 27. They handed the child over to the cops. The police then presented the baby before the Child Welfare Committee. The committee ordered the officials to give the baby to the 'Sakar' organization. The Mukundwadi police have arrested seven accused so far and are investigating further. Police Inspector Vivek Sonawane, Assistant Police Inspector Hareshwar Ghuge, Head Constable Kolhe, Head Constable Kale, Police Constable Khedkar, and the Crime Branch staff conducted this operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Nawale and Assistant Commissioner Manish Kalyankar guided the entire team.