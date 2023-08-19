Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra CM honours Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna' award; check details

    Following the event, CM Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude, acknowledging Tata's immense impact on the country and thanking him for accepting the award from the Maharashtra government.

    Maharashtra CM honours Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna' award; check details
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis marked a significant occasion on Saturday (August 19) as they conferred the Udyog Ratna award upon the distinguished philanthropist and industrialist, Ratan Tata. The ceremony took place at Tata's residence, where he was honored for his remarkable contributions.

    Following the event, CM Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude, acknowledging Tata's immense impact on the country and thanking him for accepting the award from the Maharashtra government.

    Supreme Court opposes Gujarat HC's decision on rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea

    Just a month prior, Ratan Tata had garnered attention for his compassionate initiative to safeguard stray animals during the monsoon season. Utilizing the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Tata engaged with the public, urging those with four-wheel vehicles to exercise caution before starting their engines.

    He emphasized that during rainy weather, stray cats, dogs, and other animals often seek refuge beneath parked cars. As a result, he encouraged vehicle owners to inspect underneath their cars to avoid inadvertently harming these vulnerable animals.

    Furthermore, Ratan Tata's message extended to fostering a sense of temporary shelter for these animals during the monsoon. In a heartfelt tweet, the 85-year-old industrialist shared his concern, stating that the onset of monsoons prompts many stray animals to seek shelter beneath parked cars.

    Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath road blocked after fresh landslide in Tehri Garhwal; check details

    He emphasized the importance of vigilance in checking for their presence before starting vehicles, as the animals could face grave injuries, disability, or even death if unnoticed. Tata's plea resonated with empathy as he suggested extending a helping hand to offer these creatures refuge during the rainy season.

    In recognizing Ratan Tata with the Udyog Ratna award, Maharashtra's leadership acknowledged not only his significant industrial achievements but also his compassionate efforts to protect and care for those who share our environment. This dual commitment to business excellence and social responsibility stands as a testament to Tata's enduring impact on both the business world and the welfare of our fellow beings.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
