    Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath road blocked after fresh landslide in Tehri Garhwal; check details

    ehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit addressed the media about the significant landslide that impacted the Totaghati locality, ultimately leading to the suspension of traffic along the Badrinath Highway.

    Uttarakhand Rishikesh-Badrinath road blocked after fresh landslide in Tehri Garhwal; check details
    In the wake of a substantial landslide originating from the mountain regions of Totaghati in Tehri Garhwal district, authorities have taken the decision to halt traffic on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58, as confirmed on Saturday.

    Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit addressed the media about the significant landslide that impacted the Totaghati locality, ultimately leading to the suspension of traffic along the Badrinath Highway. Dixit emphasized that efforts to clear the road were already underway. Given the magnitude of the landslide, the clearance process might take some time to restore normalcy to the route.

    Notably, the previous day witnessed a rise in the water level of the Pindar River within the Tharali area of Chamoli district, attributed to heavy rainfall in the state.

    Sharing insights into the situation, Himanshu Khurana, the Chamoli District Magistrate, explained, "Following substantial rainfall late last night, the water level of the Pranmati River surged above the danger mark. Consequently, the Pindar River also experienced a surge in its volume." Khurana further revealed that the rising water levels generated a sense of alarm among the local populace, leading to the damaging of numerous residences and agricultural lands in the affected area.

    Friday bore witness to heavy rainfall disrupting normalcy in Dehradun's Kaluwala area. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the rainwater inundated homes and resulted in waterlogging on the streets.

    In response to the challenging weather conditions, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out an aerial survey of flood-affected zones in Uttarakhand earlier in the week. He also closely monitored the escalating water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.

    The ongoing monsoon season in Uttarakhand has witnessed intense downpours, leading to landslides and flash floods in various regions across the state.

