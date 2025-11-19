A man in Maharashtra’s Ambernath was brutally attacked by a gang of eight armed assailants wielding swords, a sickle, and other sharp weapons.

A man in Maharashtra’s Ambernath was brutally attacked by a gang of eight armed assailants wielding swords, a sickle, and other sharp weapons. The assault is suspected to be a result of old simmering rivalry. The horrifying incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed inside a nearby workshop, has sent shockwaves across the Thane district.

The victim, Sudhir Omprakash Singh, had stepped out to a local garage to repair a damaged part of his motorcycle. Moments later, a group of men stormed the shop, cornered Singh, and brutally attacked him.

CCTV footage shows Sudhir running inside the cramped workshop, desperately grabbing a metal rod in an attempt at self-defense. Within seconds, five armed attackers storm the shop, one after another, assaulting him with swords and a sickle. One accused even hurls a stool at him while the others rain heavy blows.

Singh retreats to a corner and collapses as the attackers take turns to beat him for minutes. Before fleeing on motorcycles, the gang also smashes his scooter.

The attack left Singh with grievous wounds on his back, arms, and legs. Locals rushed him to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

While preliminary probe hints at a long-standing personal rivalry, police is yet to establish the exact motive.

A case has been registered at the Ambernath West Police Station, and officials have deployed special teams to hunt down the accused.