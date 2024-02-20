Maharashtra Cabinet greenlights draft Bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education, govt jobs

The journey toward Maratha reservation dates back to June 2017 when the then Devendra Fadnavis government constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), led by Justice (Retired) MG Gaikwad.

In a significant move, the Maharashtra Cabinet, during the one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 20, approved the draft of the bill for a 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. This decision aligns with the earlier reservation granted to the Maratha community in 2018 by the previous state government.

The proposal to extend the reservation comes after a detailed examination of the report submitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC), chaired by Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. The commission's report, derived from an extensive survey covering approximately 2.5 crore households in just nine days, thoroughly analyzed the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

Centre in trouble? Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, claims BJP aims to 'destroy Delhi'

Addressing the issue, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra emphasized the government's dedication to resolving the Maratha reservation matter while ensuring there is no compromise on the existing reservation quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He announced the decision to convene a special legislative session on February 20 to discuss the report and the proposed reservation bill.

The journey toward Maratha reservation dates back to June 2017 when the then Devendra Fadnavis government constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), led by Justice (Retired) MG Gaikwad.

Assam Police likely to summon Congress' Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra clash: Reports

The commission's primary task was to conduct a comprehensive study, assessing the social, financial, and educational status of the Maratha community. This study laid the groundwork for subsequent steps toward implementing reservation for the community.