Maharashtra: Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in Mumbai

It is reportedly said that Tina was asked to appear before the ED on Monday along with her husband but she sought exemption until later this week. However, ED issued fresh summons to Tina. The report claiming sources also added that ED has asked Anil Ambani to face the investigators again as he was found to be evasive.

Tina Ambani on Tuesday (July 4) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to Pandora Papers case. This development comes a day after Anil Ambani appeared before the ED to record his statement in connection with an investigation to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

The report claiming sources also added that ED has asked Anil Ambani to face the investigators again as he was found to be evasive.

Currently, ED is probing offshore investments and assets that are allegedly linked to Anil Ambani and his wife Tina for the violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

On Monday, Anil Ambani reached the ED Mumbai office at 10 am while his office executives waited outside. It is reportedly said that the industrialist had visited the ED office in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

In March 2020, Anil Ambani was questioned by ED with regard to ADAG's position with respect to its exposure to YES Bank. As per Reliance Group spokesperson, Ambani had told the ED officials that all transactions between ADAG and YES Bank were in compliance with the law and financial regulations.

