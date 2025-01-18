Maharashtra: 77-year-old woman forced to drink urine, eat dog excreta, thrashed on suspicion of black magic

In a shocking incident, a 77-year-old woman from Retyakheda village in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was allegedly attacked, humiliated and forced her to drink urine on December 30 after neighbours accused her of practising black magic, police said on Saturday.

The harrowing episode came to light when her son and daughter-in-law, who had been away for work, returned on January 5 and immediately filed a police complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman was alone at home when a group of neighbors barged in and attacked her. They allegedly beat her with sticks, slapped her, and branded her hands and legs using hot iron rods. The attackers forced her to drink urine, consume dog excreta, and parade through the village adorned with a garland of slippers.

Amravati Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand confirmed the ongoing investigation, stating, “We are verifying the incident and probing whether local authorities tried to suppress the complaint. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible.”

