Six devotees were killed and over a dozen injured after a wall collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Sangli. The incident occurred when a metal roof, torn by strong winds and heavy rain, fell on the wall under which people were taking shelter.

Six people were killed on the spot and several others injured when a wall collapsed on the devotees following heavy rainfall during a religious ceremony in Maharashtra's Sangli district in Maharashtra , police said on Wednesday.

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How the tragedy unfolded

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday. "A large number of devotees had gathered in Motwadi to attend a religious ceremony dedicated to Goddess Murgubai. However, around 5:00 p.m., heavy rain and strong winds began. Consequently, the devotees took shelter at a nearby construction site. Meanwhile, the strong winds tore off a large metal sheet roof (shed), which fell directly onto the stone wall; as a result, the wall collapsed on the devotees who had taken shelter beneath it. 6 people died on the spot, while 10 to 12 others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the Jat Rural Hospital for treatment," said Jat Police Station in a statement.

Officials confirm deaths, announce compensation

Sangli Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi confirmed that six people died and 13 were injured in the incident. "An accident occurred at the Margubai Temple yesterday. Heavy rain and storm caused a wall to collapse. Six people have died, and 13 are injured. The administration is taking further action. All the injured are currently out of danger," he said.

Sangli Collector and District Magistrate Mainak Ghosh also spoke about the incident and said the injured have been admitted to various hospitals, with a compensation proposal already sent to the state government for the families of the deceased. "They have been admitted to private and government hospitals... We have prepared a proposal to the government to provide compensation to the 4 Maharashtrians who died," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)