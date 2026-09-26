A female monkey surprised locals in Ranchi, Jharkhand, by wandering into a liquor shop at Block Chowk. After drinking from a bottle, the unexpected visitor fell asleep inside the premises. A rescue team was eventually called to safely remove the sleeping monkey from the store.

A female monkey in Jharkhand's Ranchi apparently had a rather unusual pit stop after walking into a liquor shop, helping herself to a bottle and then falling asleep inside the premises. The bizarre incident was reported from Block Chowk in Ormanjhi, where the monkey suddenly entered a liquor shop and began wandering around inside.

Before taking what looked like a very long nap, the monkey even drank a little liquor from a bottle that was kept at the shop.

The shop owners quickly ran into a problem they hadn't planned for when an unexpected visitor showed up. As word got out about the monkey, a rescue team showed up and tried to bring her out of the liquor store safely.

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People who saw what happened thought it was funny that the monkey seemed to think the booze store was an odd place to get a drink and call it a day.

The bizarre episode quickly caught the attention of people in the area, who were amused by the monkey's unexpected visit and apparent decision to turn the liquor shop into a resting spot.

The incident has since become a quirky talking point among locals, with the unusual combination of a monkey, a liquor bottle and an unexpected nap making for an amusing scene.