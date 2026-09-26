Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi. His visit includes meetings with other top BJP leaders and follows the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Union Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda in the national capital. In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Courtesy meeting with Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today." माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी से आज नई दिल्ली में शिष्टाचार भेंट की।@JPNadda pic.twitter.com/XQBSoahkQQ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 26, 2026

Earlier today, Chief Minister also reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met him. During his Delhi visit, he will also meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Focus on Investment at UP Trade Show

The visit comes a day after Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 in Greater Noida. During the event, the Chief Minister held a round-table meeting with companies from Russia, Vietnam, Belarus, Japan, Singapore and other partner countries and invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh's defence, pharmaceuticals, aviation, medical devices, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

At the trade show, Shah also highlighted the investment climate in Uttar Pradesh and credited the Yogi Adityanath government with improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

BJP Gears Up for 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president Nitin Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparations in Meerut for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The meeting assessed preparations at the booth, Shakti Kendra, Mandal and district levels, with Nabin also interacting with party workers.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is also conducting the month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. Yogi Adityanath had reviewed preparations for the campaign, which include beneficiary outreach, social-service initiatives, cultural programmes and youth engagement.

The Chief Minister's latest Delhi visit also comes against the backdrop of intensified BJP organisational preparations in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party focusing on grassroots mobilisation and coordination between the government and organisation. (ANI)